Pedro Manuel Moreno intervenes in the 63rd United Nations Commission on the Legal and Social Status of Women. / un

Sewer Pedro Manuel Moreno was recently appointed as deputy secretary general of the UN Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad) with the category of deputy secretary general. Moreno brings more than 20 years of experience in multilateral institutions, including the United Nations, having held different program, management and strategy positions, both in the field and at UN headquarters.

In 2014, he was appointed Director of the Cabinet of the Ibero-American Secretariat in Madrid, where he directed the repositioning of the Secretariat and its Presidential Summits and supported its General Secretary in strengthening strategic relations with the member states of Latin America and Europe and other concerned parties. He joined Unctad in September 2021 as Special Advisor to the General Secretary.

Unctad Secretary General Rebeca Grynspan welcomed the appointment, saying: “I am confident that Mr. Moreno in the UN and in the multilateral system, as well as his commitment to development will be a great asset for Unctad, as we work to strengthen the organization and to better support countries in the face of the growing challenges of sustainable development and trade.” .