The City Council of Sewer you have already installed the first six kennels to rehome cats under the Sewer Feline Colonies Control Plan, in municipal plots that are located in appropriate environments for animals, with trees and gravel on the ground.

These are two large booths, measuring six square meters, with enough space for 10 catholes and four small ones, measuring 2.2 square meters, with space for six cats each.

These accommodations guarantee optimal conditions of isolation and habitability for these animals and they are made with resistant materials, easy to clean and disinfect.

The feline colonies are attended by volunteers, coordinated by the Local Development Agency, and provide them with food, veterinary assistance, vaccination and deworming.

Currently 35 volunteers from feline colonies. To be part of this team you have to contact the Local Development Agency, on the phone 968 89 50 56 or by sending an email to [email protected]

The feline colonies Controlled controls help keep city streets free from rodent, bird, insect and small reptile pests. As long as they are controlled and properly cared for, they do not pose any danger to the health of the neighbors.