manhole covers located on public roads will be equipped with tracking systems with the aim of discouraging their theft, reported yesterday the Secretary of Works and Services (Sobse) of the City.

The head of the agency, Jesús Esteva, explained that the measure will be applied only in some of the strainers found on public roads, as well as in luminaries.

“Some luminaires and strainers will have chip with locator, that will allow us to locate them in the event that they are extracted,” said the head of Sobse, Jesús Esteva.

The use of this technology will allow the Sobse to provide information to the C5 and the General Prosecutor of Justice (FGJ) when reporting the theft of the parts.

“If several strainers disappear in one night, we will be able to identify with cameras who circulated there,” he added.

The official explained that 1,730 strainers, registers and grilles were replaced with furniture made of polymers mixed with plastic, to replace iron.

“At luminaires and strainers we are recording the legend Property of the Government of the Mexico City, to inhibit theft,” said Esteva.

Starting this year, the cast iron structures that are placed around a drain will be replaced by others made of polymers with plastic or polymer concrete.