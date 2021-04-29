Twenty days after the Public Prosecutor recommended that the sewage-dumping case in Nerja be shelved, the judge has gone ahead and done precisely that.

Ecologists in Action and a Nerja resident brought the case before the courts in Torrox in 2017. The said individual is a hostelry proprietor and ex-party secretary for the PSOE, Jorge Narváez.

It was Nerja Town Hall (one of the accused) that announced the judge’s decision, who sentenced that criminal responsibility cannot be assigned to municipal management as providing a sewage-treatment plant corresponds exclusively to the Ministry for Ecological Transition (Central Government).

The judge said that the Town Hall has been in “constant communication” with both the Council and Madrid, urging greater speed in finishing and putting online the sewage-treatment plant and had even ceded a plot belonging to them for the plant.

This decision means that many local politicians can breath more easily: The Mayor, José Alberto Armijo (PP), the Spokeswoman for the PSOE and ex-Mayor, Rosa Arrabal, Councillors, Nieves Atencia (PP), José Miguel Jimena (PP), Jorge Bravo (IU) and ex-Councillors, José Alberto Tomé (PP), José María Rivas (PSOE), Antonio García (PP) and Jonathan Méndez (PP).

However, this is not the only law case that the Mayor and other politicians face, as they are currently embroiled in the case of an illegal rubbish dump authorized by the Town Hall.

