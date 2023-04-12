The fans of “At the bottom there is room” fondly remember Leonardo Llanos, better known as ‘Cosito’, a character played by Marco Zunino in several seasons of the América TV series. Recently, the actor was at the premiere of his new movie “De caperucita a loba” with Melania Urbina. There he talked about his possible return in season 10 of Peruvian fiction.

The return of ‘Cosito’ to “AFHS”

After the recent scenes of Claudia Llanos with her mother Carmen, some fans point out that the one with the best chance of returning to the series – even more than the ‘Platanazo’, who was seen in a photo with cast members – would be Leonardo Llanos .

“I don’t know, they haven’t called me,” Urbina explained, to which Zunino replied: “They haven’t called me either”. However, what caused laughter among those involved was one more comment that Marco added: “How many there are?”in reference to the salary he would earn for acting again in the series.

What would your return to the series be like?

It is still pending to know how Claudia Llanos was saved from death after being shot by Francesca Maldini. In fact, it is known that a mysterious character dragged her body from the crime scene. Could it be Leonardo Llanos?

Carmen, played by Teddy Guzmán, returned to "Al fondo hay sitio", but suffered a heart attack after seeing Claudia Llanos.

In the recent season 10, it has also been explained that Claudia is angry with Carmen, her mother, for abandoning her and her brother. Her mistake caused them to grow up with an abusive father, so the ‘Shark’s Gaze’ would soon execute her revenge.

