Head of Sevmash: The Russian Navy will receive three Borey-A nuclear submarines in the coming years

Three Project 955A Borei-A nuclear submarines will be transferred to the Russian Navy in the coming years. General Director of the Northern Machine-Building Enterprise (Sevmash, part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) Mikhail Budnichenko said this in an interview TASS.

“In the coming years, within the framework of the state armament program, three more Borei-A class strategic missile carriers should be launched from the stocks of the enterprise and transferred to the Navy,” said the head of the enterprise.

Budnichenko noted that the shipyard is simultaneously building five nuclear submarines (NPS) of Project 885M Yasen-M, including the nuclear cruiser Arkhangelsk, which is in the final stage of construction.

Related materials:

Earlier in December, military expert Vasily Dandykin reported that the Borey-A submarines are the world’s first fourth-generation missile carriers. They differ from previous versions in reduced noise and improved maneuverability.

At the end of November, it became known that the Russian Navy had transferred the strategic nuclear submarine “Alexander III” of Project 955A and the multi-purpose “Krasnoyarsk” of Project 885M.