The businessman Sevillian José María Garzón will continue as businessman of the Cuatro Caminos de Santander arena after imposing his offer on the one they had presented Ramón Valencia and Toño Matilltoboth through a temporary joint venture (UTE). The offer of Future Lancets (Garzón) included one more run at the minimum established in the specifications, in addition to a livestock poster with Miura and Victorino Martín.

On the other hand, José María Garzón has also proposed improving the arena’s infirmary. So things are, Future Lancets Not only does he win this public contest but he also gains endorsements from those who had joined forces to take away his great fiefdom. After this episode, no one will be able to deny the competition between both Sevillian companies.

Ramon Valencia He was interviewed last Sunday by the bullfighting program El Toril de Onda Madridwhere he explained that the Pagés company “begins a expansion plan to other places», pointing out that his interest in the Santander bullring was based exclusively on the date on which its bullfighting cycle takes place (July), when he is most relieved of responsibility in the Maestranza bullring.

«When my father-in-law passed away, we took [su cuñado Eduardo Canorea y él] the decision to stabilize because the times were not the best economically speaking, and once we have considered that the company has been stabilized, it is growing with my son and other people who are accompanying me. It also turns out that this fair, in July, offers us a certain peace of mind regarding Seville. If it were in April or May, it wouldn’t occur to me. Those things that are acted as you can imagine or think, or the press says [rivalidad con Garzón]they don’t fit in this company. He leaves by right,” said Ramón Valencia.