Seville’s PP spent 35,000 euros of public money on 70 buses to fill an electoral rally

Almost 35,000 euros of public money were used by the Popular Party of Seville in 70 buses, full of militants and supporters, for a rally days before the municipal elections of May 22, 2011. The funds left the budget that the popular group receives In the Diputación de Sevilla, according to documentation to which it has had access Diario de Sevilla. The money that is assigned by law in the councils is destined exclusively for the functioning of political groups

At that time, the PP of Seville was chaired by José Luis Sanz, current mayor of the city. In addition, the spokesman of the popular group in the Diputación was Juan Bueno, today the first deputy mayor in the Andalusian capital.

The massive rally, with an estimated assistance of 40,000 people, was held at the FIBES Fairground, the then national president of the PP, Mariano Rajoy, attended to support the candidate Juan Ignacio Zoido. The PP achieved the Mayor’s Office and placed up to 20 councilors in the City Council. The buse bill, as reported Diario de Sevillathe LACT transport company was paid.

The bonuses

This news comes days after it was known that the PP of Seville issued up to 13 checks in favor of Juan Bueno, along with other party leaders who were also benefited. These payments were made when he was president of the PP of Seville, delegate of Citizen Security and Mobility, and spokesman for the municipal group during the mandate of Juan Ignacio Zoido as mayor.

The PP paid alleged accounts on checks to the delegate of Finance of Seville

On the 12th, well, he explained that these amounts obeyed “operating expenses” of the party, such as meals or mileage, ensuring that in many cases he advanced the money of his own pocket. “Never in my life have I charged bonuses,” he insisted good in an appearance.