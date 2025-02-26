02/26/2025



Updated at 5:13 p.m.





Despite not having a ‘killer’, Sevilla does not have a bad goal balance Season 2024-25. In total, those of pepper have managed to make 30 goals in the 25 games he has played in LaLiga. A figure higher than that of previous seasons and from which a large part come from Lukebakiobut also of Canteranos.

And it is that 13 of the goals that Sevilla has in its private locker are authored by soccer players raised in the club. Specifically, there are six youth players who have seen this course, being Juanu and Isaac Romero The players who have ‘wet’. In fact, the Montequinto has been this season for five goals, while Lebrijano has scored four. The rest are divided between Manu Bueno, Stanis Idumbo, Kike Salas and Jesús Navas (already retired).

The rest of Sevilla’s scorers are Lukebakio, Pedrosa, Vargas, Badé, Saúl, Sow and Ejke. In total, 30 targets that have given Sevilla enough points to have the stone kick and can even be allowed to look at a more sweet prize such as, for example, European positions.

What is insured is the good moment that the Sevillist quarry is going through which, in addition to responding when needed, has been fundamental to cement the new team project.