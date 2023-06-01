After a penalty shootout (4-1), Sevilla FC won the seventh Europa League in their history this Wednesday, May 31, against José Mourinho’s AS Roma, who had never lost a European final in their career.

Seven out of seven, a record: Sevilla FC won the seventh Europa League in its history on Wednesday 31 May on penalties (4-1) against José Mourinho’s AS Roma (1-1 ap).

At the end of the final in Budapest, the Sevillians managed to overcome the Roman wall and hitherto unbeatable José Mourinho. The Spanish had to wait for the penalty shootout to establish themselves in the heart of the Hungarian night.

Sevilla’s Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, voted man of the match, deflected Gianluca Mancini’s second Roman attempt with his toes, then deflected Roger Ibáñez’s shot off the post.

Sevilla’s Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou was voted man of the match. © Annegret Hilse / Reuters

The rojiblanco club, very close to relegation in La Liga just two months ago, continues with its crazy statistics: thus remaining undefeated in the Europa League final with seven coronations since 2006. Now, in the middle of the championship table local (11′), returns to the top of the second European football competition.

As in this final, the Spanish never gave up in the entire European campaign. They ended up knocking Juve out after extra time in the second leg of the semi-finals.

Third in their Champions League group, Sevilla FC successively eliminated PSV Eindhoven (3-0, 0-2), Fenerbahçe (2-0, 0-1), Manchester United (2-2, 3-0) and Juventus ( 1-1, 2-1) to reach this final.

In the final they showed their character again. Despite the opening of the scoring for AS Roma (35′) by Argentine striker Paulo Dybala, who appeared to be injured, the Sevillians continued their siege.

First European final lost for Mourinho

Throughout the first half, the rojiblancos, pushed by part of the stadium, struggled to enter the last 30 Italian meters, blocked by a very compact defense. At the end of the first half, the Croatian Ivan Rakitic thought he would level the score with a powerful shot, but he hit the right post.

In the second half, the Sevillians continued to dominate the Romans, who ended up bowing in the 55th minute. On the right, Jesús Navas —37 and the oldest player in the final since 2008— crossed towards the former Marseille player Lucas Ocampos, who failed his recovery facing the goal. But the ball landed on the knee of Romain Mancini, who took an unstoppable shot for his goalkeeper.

Always dominating the game and the duels, the Spaniards found resistance from the Italians who avoided a penalty (77′) canceled by VAR for an alleged contact on Ocampos.

With a free kick (83′), the Romans were very close to taking the lead: Lorenzo Pellegrini found Andrea Belotti on the left of the field, but the attacker was countered by the Moroccan goalkeeper, who made a great save. In a riotous end to the match, the two teams played on their forewarned and went into extra time, where little happened.

The Portuguese José Mourinho had never lost a European final in his career. ©John Sibley/Reuters

Mourinho had never lost a European final in his career. While Sevilla have never been beaten in a Europa League final in their history: regardless of the result, the final score was going to be historic.

“History doesn’t lie and in the last 20 years this club has been the best in this competition,” warned Sevilla FC’s Spanish coach, José Luis Mendilibar, who arrived two months ago when the rojiblancos they were close to relegation.

Once this Europa League final is over, it’s time to talk about Mourinho’s future in Rome. He has been appointed to various clubs, most notably Paris Saint-Germain. The coach assured on Tuesday before the game that he would not have “any contact with other clubs” and that he was focused on the final. This lost cup looks like a farewell.

with AFP

This article was adapted from its original in French.