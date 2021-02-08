Shock for Sevilla FC. The Spanish top club won 3-0 over Getafe on Sunday, but the three points were dearly paid for. Shortly after the second half kicked off, offensive player Lucas Ocampos had to be replaced injured. The Argentine will most likely also face in the Champions League round of 16 Borussia Dortmund absence.
With eight scorer points in 21 La Liga games, the 26-year-old is an important support for the fourth-placed. However, there will not be too many games in the current season.
Ocampos was badly injured in the foot by Getafe defender Djené on Sunday. Djené caught the Argentine with an open sole on the ankle, Ocampos twisted angry and was later carried off the pitch. Djené then rightly saw the red card, and the two coaches Julen Lupetegui and Pepe Bordalas were also sent off as a result of the foul.
Exactly which injury Ocampos is dealing with will only be shown in the coming days. As Seville announced, a broken bone has already been ruled out. There is currently a ligament injury in the room.
In all likelihood, Ocampos will miss the Spaniards for a longer period of time. Especially please for Seville: On February 17th you will meet Borussia Dortmund in the premier class. Against a current shaky BVB defense, an Ocampos in top form would have been an important weapon. The loss of the number 5 is a major setback in the fight for the quarter-finals.