Meeting corresponding to matchday 19 of LaLiga EA Sports
He Seville faces this Saturday Valencia on matchday 19 of LaLiga EA Sports. The red and white team receives the current bottom of the competition at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán with the obligation to win after the painful elimination suffered in the Copa del Rey against Almería. Here you can check the statistics of the match:
After this duel, Sevilla will face Girona next weekend in Montilivi on Saturday, January 18 at 2 p.m.
Statistics
0
Goals
0
3
Shots on goal
0
4
Shots outside
2
0
Shots on the stick
0
7
Assists
2
0
Goal assists
0
8
Fouls committed
5
5
Fouls received
8
0
yellow cards
1
0
red cards
0
228
Correct passes
254
61
failed passes
50
2
Offside
1
0
Stops
3
7
Corners
1
0
Penalties in favor
0
0
Penalties against
0
Report a bug
#Seville #Valencia #statistics #match
Leave a Reply