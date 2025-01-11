



He Seville faces this Saturday Valencia on matchday 19 of LaLiga EA Sports. The red and white team receives the current bottom of the competition at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán with the obligation to win after the painful elimination suffered in the Copa del Rey against Almería. Here you can check the statistics of the match:

After this duel, Sevilla will face Girona next weekend in Montilivi on Saturday, January 18 at 2 p.m.

Statistics 48.5% CFS 51.5% VCF 0

Goals

0 3

Shots on goal

0 4

Shots outside

2 0

Shots on the stick

0 7

Assists

2 0

Goal assists

0 8

Fouls committed

5 5

Fouls received

8 0

yellow cards

1 0

red cards

0 228

Correct passes

254 61



failed passes



50

2

Offside

1 0

Stops

3 7

Corners

1 0

Penalties in favor

0 0

Penalties against

0