Sevilla faced Valencia this Saturday at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. Those from Pimienta could not get past the 1-1 draw against the Che team in a bad game. Luis Rioja put the visitors ahead and Pedrosa was able to at least rescue a point for those from Nervión. Here you can consult the analysis and ratings that the footballers of the Nervion team have received in the reunion with their fans after the painful elimination suffered in Almería. Nyland Passed No significant errors. Little to do in the goal, Valencia’s only shot on goal. Carmona Erratic and imprecise suspense. It got worse with the whole team in the second half. Badé Suspense He rushed into the Valencia counterattack that scored the visitor’s goal. Lack of concentration. Gudelj Suspenso He suffered as a center back. In the action of Rioja’s goal he did not have the slightest option to hunt down the Valencia winger. Kike Salas Suspense Demanded by Rioja on the left. Then he started playing center back and didn’t improve. Agoumé Suspense No defensive or offensive impact. Dragged by the dull game of the block. Sambi Lokonga Suspenso It still does not offer the quality that is assumed and the team splits into its zone. Sow Suspense He reappeared after the injury. He did not show his best face. He lacked spark in the three quarters. Lukebakio Approved Intermittent, although with the ability to invent a genius or scoring chance out of nowhere. Saúl Approved Voluntary as a midfielder and as a winger. He enjoyed a couple of chances to score. Isaac Bien The most active of the team in the first half. A constant nuisance although without aim. Juanlu Approved He teamed up with judgment in the wide zone and rowed with the group to at least tie. Rubén Vargas Good He debuted in the second half and was the best. Intensity, depth and a whiplash to the wood. Pedrosa Bien injected nerve into the team from the interior position and scored the tying goal with rage, with the collaboration of Mamardashvili. Idumbo Not qualified He barely had any balls. Little Unrated He didn’t have time. García Pimienta Suspense Approach with too many players out of position. In tow. The next match that Sevilla will have to face will be the one against Girona next Saturday, January 18 at 2 p.m. in Montilivi.

