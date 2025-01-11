







































































































































The meeting Seville – Valencia of LaLiga EA Sports, which takes place in Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán at 9:00 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN, DAZN LaLiga, LaLiga TV Bar, MAX

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Seville – Valencia

Classification and statistics between Seville – Valencia

Sevilla comes to the match after having faced each other the day before the



real Madrid



while Valencia played their last LaLiga EA Sports match against



Deportivo Alavés



. He Seville currently occupies the position number 13 of LaLiga EA Sports with 23 points, while its rival,

Valenciaoccupies the place 20 with 13 points.

