Between signings, shareholder meetings, gifts from the Three Kings, Christmas… Sevilla seems to have forgotten the obligation it has to continue competing in a year that, suddenly, has lowered the bar of hope to historic lows. That elimination suffered at the hands of Almería, in the first game of 2025, has a lot to do with it, which has left those from Nervión out of the only competition where they could have a greater objective than going unnoticed. A defeat that has left almost all the main players in this Sevilla team singled out, starting with the sports director and a planning that does not fully respond on the grass, a coach who is beginning to feel the responsibility of carrying out such a far-reaching project. , with controversial decisions during the matches and a message that is not always loaded with self-criticism, in addition to a squad more than accustomed to avoiding responsibility for the shield they carry on their chest, accustomed to disappointments that stopped bothering them a long time ago. And In all this maelstrom of dissatisfaction, the bottom of the First Division appears in the Sánchez-Pizjuán, which is none other than a Valencia with more arguments than those shown in the classification. Those from Mestalla have passed the round in the Cup and have not faced a complex opponent to appear in the quarterfinals without many problems. That on the one hand. In the League, with the change of coach, they put Real Madrid on the ropes, showing that football in many cases is a state of mind and that they have players to make a mess of a Sevilla full of doubts, which have been increasing over the years. month of December, despite the victory against Celta in Nervión. The elimination in the Cup has caused those alarms that were disconnected to go off again. Beating Valencia would relax spirits; A defeat would once again put the Sevilla team on the verge of a nervous breakdown. García Pimienta clings, as it could not be otherwise, to the efficiency that his team is showing at the Sánchez-Pizjuán. Without usually playing with ease, the team is adding victories against rivals that come to them but do not end up hurting them. They have managed to become rocky at home, although each point added requires an important exercise in resilience. It will not be different against Valencia, who arrives with a new threat for the Sevillistas in the form of Umar Sadiq, a player who has become accustomed to hurting Sevilla with every shirt he has worn, like Almería himself or Real Sociedad. The Nigerian, also offered to Víctor Orta during this winter market, is not expected to start, although Carlos Corberán is sure to offer him minutes at the top of the attack to try to cause the usual imbalances in the Nervion defensive line. Probable lineups Sevilla FC: Nyland; Carmona, Badé, Kike Salas, Pedrosa; Gudelj, Sambi Lokonga, Saúl; Lukebakio, Idumbo and Isaac. Valencia CF: Dimitrievski; Foulquier, Tárrega, Mosquera, Yarek; Barrenechea, Pepelu; Diego López, Javi Guerra, Rioja; and Hugo Duro. Referee: Hernández Maeso (C. Extremeño) Stadium: Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Regarding the possible lineup presented by García Pimienta, there are several doubts in the air. The afternoon of the Parade in Almería has caused the coach to have to make several decisions regarding the eleven he will present in the League. The patch of Kike Salas as left back cannot continue, with Pedrosa jumping to the starting position, like that left winger, with Ejuke and the novelty of Vargas already training, he must offer a new version, although initially the normal thing will be that Idumbo occupy the band. A Sevilla that needs to rediscover victory and for football to be its horizon again. Too much outside noise, as always, which covers up the little good and only important thing for the Sevilla player: his team’s victories.

