Seville-Rome where to watch it on TV and streaming: Rai? Sky? Dazn? The news (photo Lapresse)

Where to watch Seville-Rome: Sky, DAZN, Rai? Europa League final on TV and streaming

There Rome to the rendezvous with history: Europa League final against the Seville Wednesday 31 May at 21 at the Puskas Arena in Budapest. José Mourinho’s team won the Conference a year ago against Feyenoord with a goal from Zaniolo (this year Italy dreams of winning against West Ham with Fiorentina) and now dreams of a new international triumph which, among other things, would qualify them for the next Champions League (in addition to the European Super Cup final against Inter Milan or Manchester City). Seville-Rome where to see it on TV: Sky, DAZN or Rai? Quick guide to follow the Europa League final on TV and streaming.



Seville-Rome where to see it on TV: Rai 1

Seville-Rome will be broadcast live on free-to-air TV. The channel? The Europa League Final will be broadcast on Rai 1 Wednesday 31 May at 9pm. Commentary of the match by Alberto Rimedio with technical commentary by Antonio Di Gennaro (in Marco Lollobrigida’s studio with Sebastiano Nela and Daniele Adani). Therefore, no direct broadcast on TV8 or Canale 5.

Seville-Rome where to see it on TV: Sky

Seville-Rome will go on TV also in pay up Sky Sports Uno (number 201), Sky Sport Football (203), Sky Sport 4K (213) and Sky Sport (251).

Seville-Rome where to see it: Dazn

Seville-Rome will also be broadcast live on Dazn with commentary by Pierluigi Pardo and technical commentary by Andrea Stramaccioni

Seville-Rome where to watch it in streaming

The direct stream Of Seville-Rome? You are spoiled for choice to follow the Europa League final: from the apps of SkyGo, Now And Dazn to RaiPlay.

Sevilla-Roma probable formations

José Luis Mendilibar’s Sevilla will play with a 4-2-3-1 formation. The suspended Acuna will be missing, Telles will play in his place on the left. In midfield Fernando will join Rakitic. In front of En-Nesyri with Ocampos, Torres and Gil to trigger it. José Mourinho’s Roma should deploy Mancini, Smalling and Ibanez in defense to protect Rui Patricio. Ballot Celik-Zalewski on the right, with Spinazzola on the left. Wijnaldum-Matic-Cristante in midfield with Abraham aiming and Pellegrini in support. Dybala in doubt, but improves and could start on the bench.

SEVILLE (4-2-3-1): Bounou; Jesus Navas, Badé, Gudelj, Alex Telles; Fernando, Rakitic; Ocampos, Oliver Torres, Bryan Gil; En-Nesyri﻿.

ROME (3-5-1-1): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Celik, Matic, Cristante, Wijnaldum, Spinazzola; pilgrims; Abraham.

Read also

Naples, De Laurentiis accelerates for Luis Enrique. Plan B…

Juventus-Milan: Giroud hero from the Champions League, Di Maria a disaster. The report cards

Subscribe to the newsletter

