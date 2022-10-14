Spain.- After several weeks the Seville has responded to the request that the Mexican National Team had made to request that Jesus Manuel Corona he could travel to Mexico to continue his recovery at the High Performance Center. In response, the Spanish team has flatly denied the proposal because they want nothing to intervene so that the player can be ready as soon as possible.

The Seville that is not having a good time both in The league as in the Champions League, to the point of having changed their coach so that Jorge Sampaoli arrived, who was the one who announced that they are not willing to give up Tecatito Corona for now. The coach made it clear that he is counting on him as a team player and that he hopes he will recover soon to have him available.

“I have no communication about that, Tecatito is a Sevilla player and the medical area is responsible for Tecatito’s recovery, if the medical area decides that the player will be better cared for in his national team, it will be determined by the medical area with the club, which is owner of the player”, commented the strategist in a press conference.

“Today we cannot count on him due to his injury, but what happens for the player’s future will have to do with areas that do not concern me because the player is not yet in my hands,” added the coach who has barely two weeks with the charge after Julen Lopetegui had to be dismissed after the poor results.

Tecatito has had a remarkable recovery in just two months, his operation was successful, which has given way to the fact that in just a few weeks he could walk without crutches and a splint, although he has not done the work that the rest of his colleagues did, but he is a striking advance when in the first instance it was said that his leave could be up to 5 months.

Now the only way that I could Gerardo Martino counting on Jesús Manuel Corona is that for the next date FIFA calls the player up and reaches an agreement with Sevilla so that he makes the trip, which could not be denied, since it is an official call from the coach.