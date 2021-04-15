Seville is already prepared to replace Bilbao as the venue for the Eurocup and host the three matches of Spain in the group stage of the competition that will be played between June 11 and July 11. While waiting for UEFA to decide on Monday the final venues for the continental championship, the Spanish Football Federation (FEF) has already managed to make Seville and, specifically, La Cartuja, the setting for the first three matches of the national team, on June 14 against Sweden, on June 19 against Poland and on June 23 against Slovakia. Bilbao has already been ruled out due to the restrictions imposed by the Basque Government due to the coronavirus pandemic, Seville has become the alternative for Spain to remain as host of the Eurocup, with a percentage of the public in the Andalusian stadium, as UEFA demands.

With nine of the 12 venues already confirmed, only Bilbao, Munich and Dublin remained in the air, and while Seville will occupy the square of the Biscayan capital, the position of the German city could be for Moscow or Gdansk (Poland), after the Irish has been replaced by Manchester. In the case of Bilbao, there is no going back and, following the proposal made by the president of the FEF, Luis Rubiales, so that Spain does not run out of the European Championship, UEFA will accept the Seville headquarters, with fans in the stands of La Cartuja, which has already been put to the test in the Super Cup and the 2020 Cup final between Real Sociedad and Athletic, in addition to the one that Barça and the Biscayan team will play on Saturday and the matches that it has recently played in that stadium the selection.

Unlike the Basque Country, Andalusia would allow La Cartuja fans to enter the Eurocup and Seville would therefore join Rome, London, Baku, Warsaw, Budapest, Copenhagen, Bucharest, Saint Petersburg, Amsterdam, Manchester and Munich or your substitute in another country. La Cartuja would also host a round of 16 match, on June 27.

“Very important work is being done. Reforming a facility of this size takes time. We are doing it little by little with other institutions. All the steps we are taking is to be able to do that. I have no doubt that we would be prepared and ready for the challenge that this enormous challenge would entail, but I do not want to venture “, commented the Minister of Education and Sports of the Junta de Andalucía, Javier Imbroda, in an interview with ‘ABC’ of Seville , confirming that the city of Seville is already on the way to the European Championship.

It’s one of those dreams. In this we are very respectful, I want you to go ahead. We don’t know what will happen. We are not only receptive, but we also have the ability to be creative, innovate and generate certain ideas that we can develop from here. On this specific issue, UEFA will have to define and we, as always, will be attentive, “says the former basketball coach, a few days after UEFA definitively withdraws the organization of the European Championship from San Mamés and approves La Cartuja .