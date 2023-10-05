Seville has put a blindfold on itself to avoid seeing the problem of touristification. The mayor, José Luis Sanz (PP), warned last May that tourism had “gotten out of hand” after “overflowing,” and he was blunt about the limit reached: “There is no room for one more tourist apartment in Seville.” , far from it, housing for tourist purposes (…) I am obsessed with achieving the necessary balance with the neighbors because in some areas mass tourism is uncontrolled and is a problem,” he said just before winning the Mayor’s Office in the last municipal elections.

Just two months later, in July the City Council granted 16 new building permits to renovate buildings with tourist apartments, most located in the historic center of the Andalusian capital. The drift for mass tourism to continue growing has eaten into Sanz’s promises and for now the center will continue to lose neighbors: in the last decade 3,400 citizens have left and the population has dropped from 60,000 to 57,000 residents in the heart of the third Spanish city that received the most tourists in 2022 with 3.4 million, according to a study with data from the INE.

“The occupation of space by tourists is brutal, unbearable and absurd. It is the increase in housing prices and noise, but also scooters, nightstands, bicycles and mariachi troupes. It is truly a theme park. “Why don’t we put a foot on the wall if we know that the model is doomed to failure?” asks David López, spokesperson for the Sevillian Citizen Initiative, a platform that last Thursday, World Tourism Day, brought together a hundred residents to protest. for municipal inaction in the face of a banner with the slogan “Seville is dying.”

Voracious tourism is a problem that the country is experiencing and real estate speculation is corroding the centers of Barcelona, ​​San Sebastián, Málaga and Palma, but the housing and commercial mutation that deforms the identities of the cities is more pressing in Seville, with one of the largest historical centers in Europe. This radical transformation of inhabitants, habits and customs is leaving an unknown image, with no less than 45,000 beds in tourist apartments and homes and 29,000 hotel beds in a city of barely 700,000 inhabitants.

The new mayor raised the flag of the fight against touristification to unseat his socialist rival, Antonio Muñoz, but now he is following in his footsteps and expanding the red carpet for hotels and tourist apartments, which are growing like mushrooms. The problem also lies in public space, which is increasingly taken over by nightstanders. In 2020, the City Council allowed bars and restaurants to expand their tables in the streets and squares due to the economic losses of the pandemic, an occupation that has continued for three years and now Sanz postpones until next February, following the request of the food sector. the restoration. The Urban Planning management alleges that the hoteliers’ investments have not yet been amortized, due to “economic and social circumstances of general interest.”

Despite the tourist boom, Seville leads inequality: the historic neighborhood of Santa Cruz—in the central district—has become the first in Spain with more housing for tourist use than those for residents, but poverty is entrenched and the city It has six of the 15 neighborhoods with the lowest average annual net income per person, according to official data.

To justify the 16 new licenses granted this summer that increase tourist pressure, the City Council alleges that it would incur in prevarication if it limited or denied them, given the Andalusian law in force. The Consistory assures that once the Board renews the law that regulates tourist apartments, expectedly at the end of the year, it will address the measures to “limit or, where appropriate, suspend new authorizations for tourist establishments,” according to municipal sources. In parallel, it designs “a shock plan” with measures to strengthen control of tourist homes “considered illegal.”

The neighborhood platform criticizes that with political will Seville could avoid the autonomous rule, as did the previous Cádiz City Council, which modified its urban plan to limit tourist housing, and after an appeal by the Board before the Andalusian Superior Court, the judges They proved the coastal city right. The Sevillian mayor has chosen to wait for the new rule provided by the Board (PP) and will not rely on the reform of his PGOU.

Since 2015, the increase in tourist pressure has skyrocketed with Antonio Muñoz (PSOE) as delegate of Urban Habitat and then mayor, but now the socialists criticize the PP for not putting a stop to it. “With Muñoz’s career, people are outraged when they hear these criticisms now,” López censures. When asked by the municipal PSOE to clarify its point of view on the problem, a spokesperson rejected this newspaper’s offer.

Meanwhile, the graffiti in the center with the phrase Tourists go home They are repeated from time to time and last April padlocks appeared for keys in tourist apartments sealed with silicone and glue, a sign of neighborhood fatigue, accompanied by the phrase ““This used to be a home.” Carlos Pérez-Lanzac, president of the Andalusian association of tourist housing and apartment professionals AVVA, denies the biggest: “There is no tourist pressure or saturation, but rather areas of special concentration (…) Touristification is another factor in the real estate market and the CNMC itself [Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia] He names others such as the lack of supply, the volume of households, and that teleworkers arrive in Seville with a larger budget than those from Seville.”

From the same sidewalk, the president of the Sevillian hoteliers, Manuel Cornax, adds: “The sector is not oversized, we can absorb more tourists, but outside the center. Tourist flows must be better managed. We understand the neighbors’ arguments and something needs to be corrected, but they have to talk to the City Council.” In the last year alone, Seville has grown by 900 hotel beds, according to the employers’ association.

The touristification of Seville, Málaga, Cádiz, Córdoba and Granada has been addressed in a book by the professors of the University of Seville María Barrero and Ibán Díaz. Barrero, professor of Urban Planning and Territorial Planning, is very critical of the drift of the Andalusian capital: “The governance model is deeply neoliberal, with overinvestment in the center and disinvestment in the periphery. The discourse that the city lives off tourism is hegemonic, but it is not supported by data.” The teacher remembers how in 2019 the City Council organized the meeting of the lobby world tourism World Travel & Tourism Council— with one million euros that was taken from the budget destined for housing for women victims of sexist violence, improvements in neighborhoods and programs for young people.

Díaz, professor of Human Geography, censures the “very lax” regulation in force in Andalusia: “I don’t know if there is a limit, but when it intensifies so much, you undermine the authenticity of the city, you kill the goose that lays the golden eggs (…) We “We have become cynical, we look for authentic sites, but consuming simulations.” Both authors consider that the solution to tackle the problem of touristification is to review the tourism sector “from the roots”, reform the state law on urban leases, which should recover the power in the hands of the autonomous governments, and “readjustment” policies. between the center and the periphery of cities.

Last spring the pop group Vera Fauna released the video of your song Careers House, which garnered 30,000 views in a short time by ironically summarizing the problem. “We denounce the sale of the city and the precariousness of the workforce. We have all experienced how our traditional halls and bars close as vectors of the community and spaces for coexistence, which are transmuted into spaces for consumption. We are experiencing grief, the city has been expropriated from us and is no longer ours,” she says bitterly. “It doesn’t matter if the PP or the PSOE governs, the City Council has entrepreneurialized and it is no longer for citizens, it is administrator of capital that it manages for investment funds and hotel companies.”