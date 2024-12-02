Follow the LaLiga EA Sports football match between Sevilla and Osasuna live
Generated by BeSoccer
The meeting Seville – Osasuna of LaLiga EA Sports, which takes place in Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán at 9:00 p.m. can be seen live through
ETB1, Gol Play, M+ LaLiga TV, LaLiga TV Bar, GolStadium Premium, GolStadium
and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.
Seville – Osasuna
Classification and statistics between Seville – Osasuna
Sevilla comes to the match after having faced each other the day before the
Rayo Vallecano
while Osasuna played their last LaLiga game EA Sports against
Villarreal
. He Seville currently occupies the position number 12 of LaLiga EA Sports with 18 points, while its rival,
Osasunaoccupies the place 8 with 22 points.
The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the LaLiga EA Sports matches of the day, the Sevilla schedule, the Osasuna schedule and the LaLiga EA Sports statistics. You can also check the LaLiga EA Sports classification.
Show comments
{“allowComment”:”allowed”,”articleId”:”article-10097953″,”url”:”https://www.lavanguardia.com/deportes/futbol/sevilla-osasuna-laliga-primera -division-ca-en-live-ctx.html”,”livefyre-url”:”article-10097953″}
Loading next content…
#Seville #Osasuna #football #match #Matchday #live
Leave a Reply