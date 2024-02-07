The nuns in crisis transform part of the monastery into a bed & breakfast to raise money and be able to carry out maintenance on the historic building. In Seville, Andalusia, the nuns of the sixteenth-century convent of Santa Maria di Jesus have begun to host tourists in four apartments that they themselves renovated. The appeal is unique: from the desserts prepared in the quiet of the cloistered walls to the idea of ​​creating a B&B in a convent, sheltered from the noisy crowds of tourists who crowd the historic centres, protected by the loving care of the Poor Clares. In Seville, Andalusia, the nuns of the sixteenth-century Convent of Santa Maria di Jesus have begun to host tourists in four apartments that they themselves renovated.

The offer promises “peace, light and tranquility” for a cost between 90 and 180 euros, with a minimum stay of two nights, during which tourists will be able to take advantage not only of the artisanal desserts prepared by the nuns of Santa Chiara but also of the charm of apartments inside the monastery. The proceeds will help the nuns manage the high maintenance and conservation costs of the convent.

The foray into the world of real estate rentals came after two local partners who were experts in tourism contacted the sisters. «They are not monastic cells, but very beautiful and bright apartments». The four tourist accommodations could be only the first of a much more substantial offer, considering that in Spain there are 950 monasteries and cloistered convents, of which 911 run by female monastic orders.