He Seville FC It closes the 25th day of LaLiga this Monday at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán; Again, with the firm objective of adding two consecutive victories for the first time this course. It will be the RCD Mallorca the rival to beat for Hispanics, in a clash that will begin from the 21.00 hours and that will feature the arbitration of Muñiz Ruiz.

Those of Nervión arrive to this encounter after overcoming Valladolid (0-4); before, three consecutive games linked without adding three (1-1 against Espanyol, 0-0 in Getafe and 1-4 against Barcelona). For its part, The Mallorca broke his run of four games in a row without winning last day In LaLiga (4-0 in Villarreal, 0-1 against Betis, 2-0 against Atlético de Madrid and 1-1 against Osasuna), thanks to his 3-1 victory against Las Palmas.

A pending challenge

García Pimienta has already said repeatedly, that to opt for important objectives it is more than necessary than the link team, at least two consecutive victories. That is the challenge that a Sevilla has pending that, for this clash against Mallorca, will not be able to count on The injured Nianzou, Sambi Lokonga, Akor Adamas and little.

This will be the 38th time when Sevilla receives the Mallorca; some clash in which he accumulates 23 victories, seven draws and seven losses. The visit of the Bermellón box to Sánchez-Pizjuán of the last year resulted in a local victory, with a score of 2-1 (En-Nesyri and Isaac / Abdón Prats).

