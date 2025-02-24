He Seville FC Receive al RCD Mallorca This next Monday, a match corresponding to the 25th day of LaLiga EA Sports. A meeting that will start at 9:00 p.m. at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium, where the Nervión will seek to chain two consecutive victories for the first time in this course. Opposite will have a direct rival in the table, since the Bermellón team is just three points from the Sevillists and occupies (for the moment) the seventh place.

In this way, the match has many incentives for both teams that seek to be defined during the next month of competition. The pepper arrive with high morals after the victory against Valladolid in Pucela and want to take the three points again before their fans tomorrow.

Favorable precedents

The recent history between both teams is much friendlier with the Seville. Of the last ten games in which the faces have been seen, the whitish have won five times, while the Bermellones have only taken the victory in two. If statistics are reduced to Matches played in NerviónSevillla has won seven times, has tied one and lost two in the last ten crosses between them. In fact, the last defeat in Sánchez-Pizjuán against Mallorca dates back to 2013.