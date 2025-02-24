There are several occasions in which Seville He has had the opportunity he faces today: take a qualitative and quantitative leap to formalize your candidacy for a major objective. Analyzing in parts, Sevilla does not endorse his salary limit … l, neither does the route of most of its players, nor does it have the most suitable institutional context. All this, seasoned with his CRISPATION DOSE That, this Monday, it will become evident again in the previous meeting against Mallorca.

However, the wake of the last years of the Hispanic club is very large and its spectrum still serves as motivation (already frustration) for them. Hence, despite the aforementioned conditions, there is still something in the environment that makes believe. Faith to achieve a complicated goalbut not impossible. Appealing to the epic that has brought Gloria to Nervión so many times. Something is cooked, the club is aware of it and has taken the opportunity to call the fans. They want Sánchez-Pizjuán full to help step.

García Pimienta He insists on being cautious, not giving expectations. He knows that his figure has been damaged in this start of the year due to the irregularity of the team and there is nothing worse for a technician to aim at a goal and not get it. He is clear that his goal that year was tranquility and building the foundations of a competitive team. In short, crawl before walking.

Nevertheless, The players have sliding during this week their wishes to look towards Europeto try to touch her. The win against Valladolid has injected a new dose of morals. Not only for the four goals, but for having endorsed them despite all the inconveniences they brought in the bag. The passage of the Canteranos and the solvency of the substitutes have renewed the spirits of the costumes. But, eye, that Mallorca is not, from far him, Valladolid.

Antonetti, who did not play with the subsidiary, will be on the pepper list against the casualties of Akor Adams and Small in the Sevillist front

Those of Ravage They walk with a firm step through this campaign. They did not start 2025 with good foot, but they have been recovering from the three consecutive defeats they suffered before Villarreal, Betis and Atlético. The Balearic Islands are three points from Sevilla and are those who are constantly hovering the European squares. A direct rival for García Pimienta. From there, the importance of this party for both.

Sevilla seeks to win Two consecutive games in the League For the first time this season, he knows that if he wants to stay in the struggle, he must, at least, be able to add three by three at some point in the course. And if he does before a rival like Mallorca, because there is no better blow on the table than this one.

To do this, García Pimienta will be able to count again Badé and Saulthat return after complying with sanction. The one who will not be will be small, since he communicated yesterday the club that has muscle discomforts that have made him miss the last training before disputing this duel corresponding to the Day 25. However, it is not a specially sensitive leave for the team, taking into account the little prominence that is having with the Sevillist elastic. The ownership of Nemanja Gudelj It is also in the air, since Pepper recognized yesterday at a press conference that the Serbian continues with some discomfort that drags from the defeat against Barcelona, ​​two days ago.

The captain of Seville You have only done two complete training With the group, although its intention is to be available for this party. In the front, Isaac Romero will try to wet after your Golazo in Pucela and continue increasing its income this year, which barely adds four goals. The Sevillista coach will summon the subsidiary player Leandro Antonetti to have another ‘nine’ in the bedroom before the decline of Akor Adams and the more than possible absence of little.

Seville FC

Nyland; Carmona, Badé, Kike Salas, Pedrosa; Gudelj, Sow, Juanlu; Lukebakio, Vargas and Isaac.

Nyland; Carmona, Badé, Kike Salas, Pedrosa; Gudelj, Sow, Juanlu; Lukebakio, Vargas and Isaac. MAJORCA

Greif; Maffeo, Valjent, Rillo, Mojica; Darder, Mascarell, Rodríguez; Asano, Navarro and Muriqi.

Greif; Maffeo, Valjent, Rillo, Mojica; Darder, Mascarell, Rodríguez; Asano, Navarro and Muriqi. REFEREE

Muñiz Ruiz (C. Gallego)

Muñiz Ruiz (C. Gallego) STADIUM

Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán

For its part, Mallorca will visit Sánchez-Pizjuán tonight without Samu Costaone of its most decisive players, which has been the desire of several large clubs in this winter market. The midfielder has not traveled with the team against any forecast, despite having worked this week normally after having recovered from an injury. Nor will it be Manu Morlanes And Rasta dropped yesterday that he could repeat the eleven with which he won the victory against Las Palmas last weekend. The Bermellón set won the Canaries with a double of Muriqi and somewhat from Dani Rodríguez. However, the technician was very critical of the defensive weakness of his team and is aware that, before Sevilla, they must improve that aspect if they want to maintain their status one more day.