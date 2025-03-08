Seville, Madrid and Malaga, in this order, are the most reserved Spanish destinations to visit during Holy Week, In the period between April 12 and 21, According to ebooking.com data, it points out that Benidorm and Valencia complete the ‘Top 5’.

In comparison, the company recalls that in 2024, between March 23 and April 1, places with U Un greater number of reservations during Holy Week were Granada, Sevilla, Madrid, Bilbao and Barcelona, ​​while, in 2023, the Spanish cities with more overnight were Madrid, Seville, Granada, Barcelona and Valencia.

Back with 2025, Eboooking highlights the volume of reservations in small coastal municipalities in Andalusia, Murcia and Valencia. “Apart from the typical sun and beach cities, This Holy Week we are also detecting that reserves are increasing in other destinations Beach secondary, “said its director, Toni Raurich.

“The fact that Holy Week falls so late, in mid -April, makes sun and beach destinations more attractive to the detriment of interior destinations, which are usually preferred by Spaniards to visit during Holy Week,” he also stressed.

Finally, In the international arena, New York (United States) and Punta Cana (Dominican Republic) They are the destinations that, as of today, are registering more reservations by Spanish travelers.