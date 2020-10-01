Sevilla and Levante meet this Thursday at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán premiere this season with the shared objective of endorsing their good starts in LaLiga Santander, two and a half months after the last appearance of the Hispanics in their stadium before their journey in Germany that led them to win their sixth Europa League. Sevilla made their debut in LaLiga on Sunday with a victory in Cádiz (1-3), where they came back from 1-0 with goals from the Dutchman Luuk de Jong and already in the final stretch of the Spanish-Moroccan Munir El Haddadi and the Croatian Ivan Rakitic, to having started to compete later after that final won on August 16 at Inter Milan and the Super Cup lost last Thursday against Bayern Munich.

The Sevilla-Levante of day 4 of LaLiga Santander will be played on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 19:00 at the Sánchez Pizjuán. Julen Lopetegui has warned that they will have to exhibit a great level and intensity against a Levante whom he has praised, for maintaining his solid block, the same coach and the same style as last season, praise to which his counterpart Paco López has responded to talk about the “transatlantic” that is Seville.

Sevilla-Levante Day 4 of LaLiga Santander can be enjoyed live on television through Movistar LaLiga, Movistar + payment channel, which can be viewed through the Orange, Jazztel and Mitele Plus platforms. Meanwhile, Levante appears in the Sánchez-Pizjuán, very reinforced after their brilliant victory in Pamplona against Osasuna by 1-3 and will try to maintain their good game in a field in which they have only won once in the First Division. His coach, Paco López, has left Hernani, Pablo Martínez, Manzanara, Sergio León, Arturo Molina and Rochina off the list.

The meeting between Sevilla and Levante can be followed live online through the As.com live updated to the minute. From an hour before, the previous one and the eleven. After the clash, you will be able to read the chronicle, the declarations of the protagonists, the video game summary and the pikes for Biwenger.

