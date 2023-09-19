What happened on the eve of the championship match against Sevilla, then lost 1-0 on Andalusian soil

Las Palmas risked playing without a good part of the team during the match against Sevilla, played yesterday and which ended 1-0 for the Andalusians.

Cadena Ser revealed that 15 players and two physiotherapists, taking advantage of the announced delay of their flight, went to a bar inside Gran Canaria airport.

When the group decided to move closer to boarding, they were denied entry: the company had to organize a second flight.

September 18 – 8.34pm

