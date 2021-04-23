Madrid (Reuters)

A source close to the decision said that the city of Seville would nominate to host matches in the European Football Championship 2020 instead of Bilbao, after the latter was excluded. It will be announced after the meeting of the Executive Committee of the Federation today «Friday».

Bilbao was excluded from the host city list last Wednesday, after it failed to provide guarantees to the organizers that fans would attend the matches.

In addition to the decision to nominate Seville instead of Bilbao, UEFA will also take a decision regarding whether or not the cities of Dublin and Munich participate in hosting some of the tournament matches, while the other nine cities confirmed their ability to organize a limited public presence in the matches.

The stadium is expected to be chosen at La Cartuja in Seville to host the matches, after it hosted the final two matches of the King’s Cup this year and the Spanish Super Match. The stadium has a capacity of 60,000 fans, and it is expected that the stadium will host three matches in the group stage and a match in the round of sixteen next June.