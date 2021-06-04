Spain has two recognizable things: high blood pressure already Morata offside. The first lasted fifteen minutes. The second, most of the night. It would be convenient for one to last a little longer and the other a little less. But for the moment it is what it is. Luis Enrique still does not give clues of what he has in mind. Unless what I have in mind is to play every game of the Eurocup with a different eleven. If so, perfect. Is on a good path. But I think that last night’s team is not the one with which he will start on Monday the 14th against Sweden. A boat soon, I missed among the headlines Pedri, Gerard Moreno, Jordi Alba, Azpilicueta Y Dani Olmo. It would be good if the coach were already testing the rocket, which is not long before the countdown.

But while that moment arrives, doubts remain. Spain did not shoot at the door in the entire first half, and in the second half, almost the best thing was a control of Luis Enrique in the band and, so that he does not get angry, two occasions of Morata and a shot of his to the crossbar. The team accuses the effort of going to look for the rival almost in its own area. Last night he went out on a summer day in Madrid, but nothing comparable to what are the afternoons in Seville after the first half of June. The games against Sweden and Poland will be at nine o’clock at night, the third, against Slovakia, at six o’clock in the afternoon … we’ll see how the mercury rises and what that affects high blood pressure.