He Seville Half Marathon celebrates a special anniversary in 2025. It will be the 30th edition of this test which will be held next Sunday, January 26 and, one more year, with its full participation quota and a new participation record with a total of 16,000 runners2,000 more than in last year’s edition.

The Sevillian event is already more than consolidated as one of the best half marathons in Spain, something to which the flattest course in Europe contributes. This year stands out for being the one with a largest number of women registeredwith a total of 4,850 (not counting elite athletes). Furthermore, the 3,000 foreigners who will be at the starting line of the test, with more than 500 British, 500 French and 300 Italians. Among those registered, the more than 4,200 Sevillians who already have their number assigned stand out, almost a thousand more than in the last edition, as well as the 1,936 from Madrid, almost a thousand from Cádiz or more than 800 runners from Badajoz.

ABC of Seville It is the official means of this test organized by the San Pablo Athletics Club and Create Sevillain which 58% of the participants participate in the test for the first time, attracted by the positive comments from other runners and the good reviews on social networks and various popular racing forums. At the local level, there are more than 4,200 Sevillians registered in the test, being the population that, logically, contributes the most runners to the test, followed by people from Madrid, Cadiz or Badajoz.

The Seville Half Marathon 2024 will deliver its official t-shirts, in addition to the event number and other gifts on January 24 and 25 in the San Pablo pavilion.









Schedule and route

The departure and arrival of the route will have a common point, the Walk of Delightsfrom where the starting signal will be given at 9:00 a.m., and the runner will arrive after enjoying the 21,097-meter route of emblematic places of the capital such as the Torre del Oro, the Plaza de España, the Setas de la Encarnación or the Cathedral of Seville. A journey whose Limit to complete it is 3 hours.

The circuit, street by street, is as follows: Paseo de las Delicias, Glorieta de los Marineros Voluntarios, Paseo Cristóbal Colón, Arjona, Arjona underground, Torneo, Glorieta Duquesa Cayetana de Alba, Puente de la Barqueta, Glorieta Isla Mágica, José de Gálvez, Glorieta Teatro Central, Juan Bautista Muñoz, Américo Vespucio auxiliary road, Camino de los Descubrimientos, Francisco de Montesinos, Inca Garcilaso, Glorieta Torre Sevilla, Ronda de Triana, Plaza San Martín de Porres, López de Gomara, Glorieta Dominican Republic, Santa Fe, Virgen de la Oliva, Flota de Indias avenue, Glorieta de las Cigarreras, Puente de Los Remedios, Volunteer Sailors Roundabout, Paseo Cristóbal Colón, Arjona, Arjona Underground, Tournament, Cayetana Duquesa Roundabout Alba, Resolana, Muñoz León, Ronda de Capuchinos, María Auxiliadora, Puñonrostro, Jáuregui, Plaza Jerónimo de Córdoba, Juan de Mesa, Plaza de San Pedro, Image, Laraña, Martín Villa, Campana, O’Donnell, Velázquez, Tetuán, Plaza Nueva, Avenida de la Constitución, Puerta Jerez, Calle San Fernando, Glorieta Don Juan de Austria, El Cid, Glorieta San Diego, Avenida de María Luisa, Roundabout of the Volunteer Sailors and Paseo de las Delicias.

Runner’s Fair and bib collection

The place where you can collect your bibs and runner’s bag, apart from finding exhibitions of brands related to the sport, is the Corridor Fair. Free access for both runners and companions, it will be located in the San Pablo Sports Centeron Friday January 24th and Saturday January 25th from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. To collect the runner’s number and bag, both the DNI and the registration receipt will be necessary (another person may do so as long as they carry the following documents: receipt or copy of the registration, photocopy of the holder’s identity document and the completed authorization model).