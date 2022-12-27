There is a great desire for motor racing, especially in Spain. The Iberian country will have the Montmeló circuit on its calendar in both Formula 1 and MotoGP until 2026, but many cities are moving towards the future in order to question Catalan supremacy, or at least try to have a place in the sun in the motoring. It is the case of Sevillewhich will have a new circuit starting from 2024, precisely in the locality of Carmonaa town on the Guadalquivir plain about 30 km from the Andalusian capital.

According to what he reported El Confidencial, last week Seville received the green light from the regional government for the construction of a track that will measure 4,230 metres, with a main straight of 822 metres. Over the last few months, another one has come out layouts clearly less scholastic, with more curves and a main straight of 773 metres. To see which one will be used. Either way, Seville will have the third largest circuit in Spain, behind only Teruel’s Motorland and Barcelona’s Montmeló.

The initiators of the project are former motorcycle racing driver David García and his father Nono – a former racing driver. The two already have experience in the management of automotive plants, being the owners of the Almería Circuit, and have invested five million euros for a project that has garnered criticism from both environmentalists and those who consider it totally useless: again in Andalusia, a hour by car, you can reach Jerez de la Frontera.