Confirmed alignment of Sevilla

Julen Lopetegui choose the following players to return to winning ways in front of their fans: Bond; Jesus Navas, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Augustinsson; Jordan, Rakitic, Tecatito; Martial, Ocampos, En-Nesyri.

Training: 4-3-3.

Augustinsson He enters from the left wing due to the losses of Acuña and Rekik. Midfield with the appearance of tecatitowell escorted by Jordan Y Rakitic. Above, Lopetegui trusts Ocampos. The Argentine winger will have in the offensive zone martial Y En-Nesyrilocal tip.

Dock: Dmitrovic, Javi Díaz, Gudelj, Munir, Rafa Mir, Lamela, Oliver Torres, Papu Gómez, Carmona, Juanlu, Quintana, Kike Salas.