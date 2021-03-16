Sevilla and Elche will be matched on Wednesday at Sánchez Pizjuán in matches played to the rest of the LaLiga Santander teams, by playing the one they had pending of the second day, an opportunity to add when the others will not and take another step in his goals of ‘Champions’ and permanence, respectively.

It will be the last of the postponed games at the start of the season. LaLiga will finally catch up after several months ‘dragging’ these pending crashes just as the final sprint begins.

Schedule: what time is Sevilla – Elche in LaLiga Santander?

Sevilla – Elche on matchday 2 of LaLiga Santander will be played on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 from 7:00 p.m. at the Sánchez Pizjuán.

Television: how to watch live on TV the Seville – Elche of LaLiga Santander?

The Seville – Elche of matchday 2 of LaLiga Santander can be enjoyed live on television through Movistar LaLiga, Movistar + payment channel, which can be viewed through the Orange, Jazztel and Mitele Plus platforms.

Internet: how to follow online the Seville – Elche of LaLiga Santander?

The meeting between Seville and Elche can be followed live online through the As.com direct updated to the minute. From an hour before, the previous one and the eleven. After the clash, you will be able to read the chronicle, the statements of the protagonists, the summary of the game on video and the most important news.

LaLiga Santander standings

See the full classification.