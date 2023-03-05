Madrid (dpa)

Atletico Madrid defeated its guest, Seville 6/1, during the match that brought them together in the twenty-fourth round of the Spanish Football League, which also saw Villarreal defeat Almeria 2/0, Getafe beat Girona 3/2, and Elche beat Real Mallorca 1/0.

Atletico Madrid scored Memphis Depay (two goals) in the 23rd and 26th minutes, Antoine Griezmann in the 53rd minute, Yannick Carrasco in the 69th minute and Alvaro Morata (two goals) in the 76th and second minutes of stoppage time for the match.

On the other hand, a face-saving goal for Sevilla was scored by Youssef Al-Nusairi in the 39th minute.

Sevilla finished the match with ten players after Pap Gaye was sent off in the 81st minute.

Atletico Madrid raised its balance to 45 points in third place, and Sevilla’s balance stopped at 25 points in sixteenth place.

In the second match, Villarreal defeated Almeria 2-0.

Villarreal Gerard Moreno and Jose Luis Morales scored goals in the 76th and 88th minutes.

Villarreal raised its score to 37 points in sixth place, and Almeria’s balance stopped at 25 points in seventeenth place.

In the third match, Getafe defeated its guest Girona 3/2 and scored Getafe’s goals Ennis Onal (two goals) in the second and 14th minutes, from a penalty kick, and Borja Mayoral in the 43rd minute, while Girona’s goals Valentin Castellanos and Miguel Gutierrez scored in the 54th and 80th minutes.

Getafe raised its score to 25 points in the fifteenth place, and Girona’s balance stopped at 30 points in the eleventh place.

In the fourth match, Elche defeated Real Mallorca with a clean goal scored by Lucas Boye in the 89th minute. Elche raised its score to 12 points in the last twentieth place, and Mallorca’s balance stopped at 31 points in the tenth place.