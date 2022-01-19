The consumer association Facua Sevilla warned on Monday that those who participate in the Betis-Sevilla derby on January 15th are entitled to a refund of 50% of the amount paid for the ticket after the cancellation of the match, given that it was suspended towards the end of the first half and that the following day the shooting took place behind closed doors and without an audience. The vast majority of the participants were Betis subscribers who had to pay between 15 and 40 euros to activate their subscriptions, depending on the sector occupied, and thus be able to attend the game. Subscribers who did not activate their season tickets on time had the opportunity to purchase the seat at a price between 35 and 45 euros, depending on the area.

Sevilla FC, on the other hand, had up to 300 tickets available for their fans in the guest section, at a price of 35 euros. The stadium was 75% of its capacity due to covid-19 measures. Through a statement, Facua Sevilla urged Real Betis Balompié to “automatically” return the participants in the “shortest possible time” and, likewise, advises interested users to request a 50% refund from the club. The association specified that Article 15 of Law 13/1999, of December 15, on public entertainment and recreational activities in Andalusia, provides for the right of participants in an event, such as a football match, “refreshment, within the terms that are determined by the regulation, of the amounts paid by the resort and the ticket and, if applicable, the proportional part of the payment, when the show is suspended or modified in its essential aspects “. Likewise, Article 23 of the General Regulations for the Admission of People to Establishments for Public Shows and Recreational Activities in Andalusia provides that “spectators and participants are entitled to a refund of the sums paid for the ticket or venue and, where appropriate , to the proportional part of the subscription, when the public entertainment or recreation activity is suspended, deferred or modified in its substantial aspects “.