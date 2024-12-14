Sánchez-Pizjuán says goodbye to its captain in a day that promises to be a celebration of Sevilla fans
Pedrosa and Sow are absent for this match, while Lokonga and Saúl point to the starting lineup
They say there is no worse farewell than the one that is never planned. However, no matter how much hype it has been given, the goodbye by Jesús Navas It is an event that no one wants to accept. There were believers, who were betting on continuity…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Seville #Celta #farewell #worthy #legend #Jesús #Navas
Leave a Reply