Seville continues to consolidate as a first -class cinematographic destination “after reaching” a new record “with more than 40 filming requests in just two monthswhich will involve an investment close to 10 million euros. It is a dozen applications rather than during the same period of the previous year, which added about thirty, and were also “of less size” and “of less amount”, as reported to 20 minutes From the City of Seville.

This new milestone adds to the one achieved in this same area last year. And as the Municipal Decking Office ‘Sevilla Film and Events’, they recently reported, a total of 255 applications attended in 2024almost 10 % more than those served in the previous year, being the highest number of filming since the start -up of the service.

This almost half a hundred new productions will assume a Investment estimated by producers of 9.7 million euros. Also, of these requests, five are for feature films, as many for series and seven for television programs, and the rest will be for short films, photo reports, corporate videos, among other recordings, have specified 20 minutes From the Hispanic Consistory.

“This new record confirms the Effectiveness and efficiency of the management of the current government In the promotion of Seville as a reference set internationally, “said the Delegate of Tourism and Culture, Angie Moreno after visiting this Monday the filming of the series The Young Sherlockan ambitious Prime Video production directed by Guy Ritchie and starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin.

The series, which explores the youth of the famous detective created by Arthur Conan Doyle, is filming these days in different locations in Seville, which “reinforces the image of the city as an ideal enclave for the audiovisual industry.” This is precisely one of the two major international productions that are going to be filmed this year in the Hispanic capital. This, specifically, will premiere exclusively on the video platform in more than 240 countries.

As to The other international productionwhich has been filmed for several weeks since the end of January, it is a “internationally recognized” fiction series, according to municipal sources, AMC+, SP24 pilgrims and Ring Stillking for Amazon, Apple and Vodafone TV platforms.





In this sense, Angie Moreno stressed that “it is a real pride to verify how Seville continues to attract great international productions.” The visit to the filming of The Young Sherlock It has been an “incredible” experience and demonstrates “the enormous attraction of our city for the audiovisual sector.”

The impact of these shootings on the Sevillian economy is “significant”, the delegate has abounded. The producers not only choose Seville for their patrimonial wealth and scenographic versatility, but also “They hire local staff and resort to professionals“Local sector, suppliers and services of the city,” benefiting “hotels, restaurants, transport companies and different related sectors, according to municipal sources.

In this sense, Moreno has highlighted the “success” of the work done since Seville Film and Events and the City Council’s commitment to the development of the audiovisual industry. Each production that arrives in Seville is employment, economic dynamization and an international projection Incalculable, “added the Delegate of Tourism and Culture. With these figures, Seville continues to strengthen its position as “One of the most attractive cities for cinema and televisionboth nationally and internationally “, consolidating as a reference within the audiovisual sector, the councilor has concluded.