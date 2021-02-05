This vibrant edition of the Copa del Rey is nearing its end. Of the 112 teams that started the competition at the beginning of the season, only four survivors remain who have managed to overcome all the rounds in a single match. The draw for the semifinals, held this Friday at the headquarters of the Federation, has paired Barcelona with Sevilla and Athletic with Levante. After a round of quarters settled with three extra time and a penalty shoot-out, the last phase begins, which will be played in two games, before reaching the grand final.

Koeman’s men will travel to Sánchez Pizjuán next Wednesday and will play the second leg at the Camp Nou on March 3. After three highly demanded qualifiers, two of them decided in extra time, the Blaugrana are looking to return to the final of the tournament after being absent in the last edition for the first time in seven years. However, Lopetegui’s Sevilla also pursues the dream of the final and has emerged as one of the strongest teams in the Cup. The people of Seville will seek revenge for the 2018 and 2016 finals in which they fell to Barcelona. The weekend before the return match, the two teams will meet at the Seville stadium in LaLiga, in an appetizer of what will be the final duel for a place in the final.

At the other crossing, Athletic will host Levante in San Mamés the following Thursday and will visit the Ciutat de València on March 4. The winner of the tie will earn a place in the history books. If Paco López’s men get the pass, it will be the first time they can play the game for the title in the club’s history. The only time granotas they have reached the semifinals was in 1935, when they were defeated by Sabadell. The lions, for their part, could play two Cup finals in just one month, a unique milestone in the history of Spanish football. The duel against Real Sociedad for the title of last season will be played on April 3, so they would have in their hand the possibility of winning three titles this year, after the conquest of the Super Cup in early January.

The final will be on April 17 at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, two weeks after last season’s title was decided in that same stadium. Despite the efforts of the teams and the Federation, all matches will be played without an audience in the stands. Aduriz, former Athletic striker until last season, was in charge of removing the balls from the draw. “I’m enjoying it almost like I’m inside. They are making me enjoy a lot. It’s different and I almost have more nerves, “said the former player.