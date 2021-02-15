Jose Sevilla, CEO of Bankia, during a presentation of results in Madrid. C. ROSILLO

CaixaBank, the new bank with the most business in Spain, has closed the command organization that it will have after its merger with Bankia. Today it will be approved by the board of the public entity and on Thursday CaixaBank. The great unknown was the fate of José Sevilla, CEO of Bankia, who will not be at the top of the new entity. The manager, who arrived at Bankia in 2012 after working with Goirigolzarri at BBVA, will continue on his way when the merger is closed. José Ignacio Goirigolzarri and Gonzalo Gortázar will be Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, respectively, of CaixaBank.