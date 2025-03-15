03/15/2025



Updated at 8:33 p.m.





He Seville Atlético He wins at home again and has done it forcefully. After a first part matched before the Alcoyanothose of Jesús Galván decided to show the almost 1100 spectators who gathered this Saturday at the Jesús Navas stadium. The three local goals occurred after the resumption and, in addition, Alberto Flores stopped a penalty A few minutes after the end of the match.

A serious party of the Sevillista subsidiary, which remains among the SIX POSITIONSwaiting for the end of the day. In addition, the Sevillists return to the path of triumph after two days in which only one point of six has added. With this win to the Alcoyan five consecutive victories in his fief) And it is allowed to breathe with some peace of mind, although there are still ten days to dispute.

The first half started with those of Galván controlling at all times. With Ibra Sow and Miguel Sierra arriving with danger to the area defended by Jaume Valens. In fact, the first shot of the premises was from Senegalese, but the goalkeeper intercepted him. Subsequently, the Granada was very close to advancing to his after finishing off an Hormigo Center, but left by little.

However, the clearest opportunity of the Sevillista subsidiary was again from Ibra Sow when the first half hour of the match was fulfilled. A solo racing that would end up finishing, but that the rival goalkeeper managed to intercept. For his part, Alcoyano also had the opportunity to advance on the scoreboard a few minutes before leaving at rest. A shot by Larawho would leave for the right post of the goal of Alberto Flores.









After the break, Hormigo soon giving the first lunge To the rival with a goal from the second stick. A blow of effect that kept the Seville Atlético Fighting and with Sow looking for the goal hard. The second could soon arrive, but the line judge pointed out of play after a new auction from Ibra, which was replaced in the 71st minute by García Pascual. A change that was decisive, since after three minutes the striker scored a goal after an inner pass of Lulo. But the thing did not stay there, since García Pascual put back to ten minutes to sentence the game. In the last minutes of the meeting, Alberto Flores stopped a penalty to Pastrana to seal the tenth door to zero of the last 13 days.

Technical file

Seville Atlético: Alberto F., Darío, íker Muñoz, R. Jalade, Sergio M., Lulo Dasilva, Rivera, M. Sierra (Antonetti, minute 79), Alexandro, Hormigo (Isra, Minute 79) and Ibra Sow (Pascual, Minute 71).

Alcoyano: Jaume Valens, S. López, Pichu Atienza, Carlos Blanco, A. Rodríguez (Cristian Rodríguez, minute 66), V. Pastrana, E. Undabarrena, Albisua, José Lara (Velázquez, minute 90), Javi Antón, M. Losada.

Referee: Guillermo Conejero Sánchez, of the Extremadura committee. He admonished Albisua, Antón, Hormigo and Alberto Flores. He expelled the Visitor Pastrana in the 87th minute.

Goals: 1-0: Hormigo, minute 50; 2-0: Pascual, minute 74; 3-0, Pascual, minute 84.