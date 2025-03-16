To the Seville FC It happens frequently in this 2025, which is not a bad sign, that during the week after one of its victories, always away from home, the level of optimism does not stop rising. Trust is taken even for … Excessive moments, because of that thought that the perfect point for the team has been reached once and for all. Until the commitment in the Sánchez-Pizjuán And everything turns black. Or gray. He has not been able to raise the flight in his stadium since the farewell of Jesús Navas. Everything that is able to scratch away from his stadium ends up wasting when his audience encourages him. A contradiction in current football, although somewhat more logical when the Middle Ages of a template is checked at which at times it happens to act with the pending people of each movement it makes. A two -speed Sevilla. If you manage to add them and not subtract the other, you will find that point of balance that you could even bring you the European competition the following season. It is not simple. Nor is it impossible.

Because access to continental tournaments have been put in numbers and possibilities that this sevilla of vessel half full a few days and half a few days could reach. The perspective is always misleading. The Tenth place Current is the best that this course has enjoyed. He feels strong and reaffirmed in the coach’s idea after demonstrating that now competes well and loses very little. He is still missing and finishing off the meetings, although the good state of an important group of its headlines invite you to think that it is the best Seville of the course and that, despite the difficulty of the calendar, it can hit the table. He already gave it to San Sebastián Before a real society excessively tired of its numerous commitments during the natural year, with the Cup and the Europa League squeezing from different fronts.

He Athletic has also fought this two weeks in Europealso having to keep the type in the league so that its advantage over the fifth place is not reduced. The Defeat of Villarreal He has offered him a little air. And is that entering the Champions League is one of the objectives of the pupils of Ernesto Valverdewho are completing a very complete course, with very few defeats and demonstrating that Lezama is unalterable to the discouragement of taking advantage of his soccer players. Also the rojiblanco club has well detected the talents of the community and does not hesitate to launch for them, as in the case of Maroan Sannadi, a striker who until doing nothing was fighting in First RFEF with the Barakaldo.

Seville FC

Nyland; Carmona, Badé, Kike Salas, Pedrosa; Lokonga, Sow, Saúk; Lukebakio, Ejke and Isaac.

Unai Simon; Gorosabel, Yeray, Lekue, Boiro; Jauregizar, Beñat Prados; Iñaki Williams, Unai Gómez, Berenguer and Guruzeta.

Pulido Santana (C. Canary).

Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.

In the match of the first round played in San Mamés, a powerful Sevilla could almost be seen for the first time away from Sánchez-Pizjuán. Competitive and harmful from its sides. An outline of what is currently the set of García Pimienta. He already tried for those months that his men showed that personality that he was discovering over the weeks. He quickly realized that his strength resided in attacking on the sides. That his most unbalanced men were in the bands, abandoning the idea of ​​carrying out a football for the central lanes. Everything was going through the sides. Lukebakio and an Ejke unstoppable, who now takes flight again. Toca expects to see how this Vargas.

THE CENTER OF THE FIELD

The positive note of the last victory of Sevilla in the League, in addition to the three points that bring the club closer to the objective of a quiet permanence, without ruling out a possible assault to European areas, was the image that left the center of the team field, so many times indicated by lack of energy, strength, quality or tactical disposition. The pair formed by I trimmed and sow, with Saul Ahead, it worked at a thousand wonders. And and the entrance of Sambi Lokonga In the second period he helped the ball stay at the feet of the Sevillists. Now the coach’s decision will focus on the player who offers Sevilla’s command against an Athletic that demands a lot for his advanced pressure.

Giving continuity to the work done in San Sebastián would be moderately understandable, although pepper doubt is always focused on how he will answer I trimmed to that pressure that French feels when he plays in his own stadium. Sambi Lokonga is more experienced and the taste of the coach himself, who is helping to display the virtues of exhausted away from his own stadium. Sánchez-Pizjuán at the end will have the key or can hide it from the possible European Seville. Without its points it will not be possible to achieve a goal until recently unreal.