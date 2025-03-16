Sevilla FC received Athletic Club at Sánchez-Pizjuán in the 28th day of LaLiga Ea Sport. The pepper, after a first part in which his rival crashed a ball in the crossbar and Nyland stopped a penalty to Vesga, ended up defeated by a goal from Yeray at 84 minutes of the game (0-1). Gray Meeting of the Nervions, who barely signed clear arrivals and whose best man was the goalkeeper Orjan Nyland. So Nyland played well a firefighter to put out an entire skyscraper. Penalti stopped and several merit interventions. Not yet scored his team. Carmona suspended as a concessionaire in Venice. Races upside down and centers to the second amphitheater. He has had better days. Badé approved has been gripped the engine a little since it stopped its exit in January. He appeared in the photo of the goal far back but won many duels. Kike Salas approved of the most potable back. Strong mentally and in communion with the stand. He could not with so many waterways. Pedrosa approved liquidated the oxygen bottle and the tacos of the boots. Effort in vain for the left lane for the bad result of the team. I suspended a horrible minute. Absurd and yellow missing to miss the derby and brand failure in the immediate Athletic goal. Of traca is little. Sow approved another that will not play the derby for an early yellow one that conditioned it all the clash. Neither fu nor fa. Saul suspense a compass, but in a washing machine. He was charged soon with a yellow and committed a penalty playing the second. Banchazo to rest. EJUKE approved incisive but precipitated and nervous in the decision making. Like a cat in a boat. Unai Simon took a very clear one. Lukebakio approved is multiplied by the work above and, of course, it cannot reach all. More demanded than a button on his compatriot Jean-Claude Van Damme. Isaac Romero suspense increasingly disconnected. More and more alone. Like Tom Hanks in ‘Shipwrey’ but without ball. Changed in the second part. Lokonga approved good minutes in the second part. Criteria and things in diesel. Juanlu suspense unnoticed in a section in which the coach opted for him. Rubén Vargas approved desire and some quality arrivals that were insufficient for his team to score. Akor Adams without qualifying could barely go into play. Idumbo without qualifying without time. García Pimienta

