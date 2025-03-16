The nap time in Nervión came without prize. He Seville He still wins at home this 2025 and there are already five. And that the Athletic Club He did not make it extremely difficult. The rotations and tiredness of the Basque team … It marked a slow and heavy rhythm of the party, in which the intensity appeared by short stretches. A missing Isaac Romero caused all the Sevillist danger to arrive at the extremes, as is customary. However, this Sunday nobody was close. Sevilla goes to the break without scoring and, although it is not yet at all for European stalls, the team has demonstrated that it is very limited to take another step.

Pepper repeated the eleven that gave so good performance before the Real Sociedad. EJUKE FOR VARGAS AND AGOUME FOR SAMBI LOKONGA. Those of Nervión reunited their people after two weeks playing at home wanting to tear down the wall of the two consecutive victoriesSy giving a definitive blow on the table before playing the Sevillian derby after the March break. But none of that happened and the complex will accompany you for two weeks.

The thick game would start for both teams, which wandered down the pitch without scary in the areas. The local Canguelo would reach the edge of the ten minutes when a Nyland errorwho took with his hands exceeding the limits of the area, caused a very dangerous foul. He went high to Berenguer and leather hit the crossbar, but the first notice was already given.

The smell of blood woke the premises, who took control of the game with a very attentive Sow in the recoveries and a more intense activity by the left wing thanks, in part, to the good work of Ejke in both fields. After the first quarter of an hour, the first clear occasions of Sevilla would arrive. A Saul’s shot inside the area and, then, a powerful Isaac launch from thirty meters, which intercepted Unai Simon.

The chrono ran and the game concentrated in the center of the field, the ball passed each other with less danger than the white fish and that is that the nap time is very bad. The only one who seemed to want to do things was Santana polishedwhich took out in less than ten minutes yellow two Sow and Saul. The Swiss, by the way, will miss the game against Betis in Villamarín by cards. A great absence for the Sevilla Medullary, since the Swiss is in an optimal state of form.

Given this Chicha calm and in view of the fact that nothing happened on the grass, the stand began to press and Sevilla picked up the glove. Lukebakio and Ejuke They tried on their sides, but they failed to end with success. However, the group was concentrating on the rival field to try to go to rest with advantage. A double carmona error in the absence of five minutes angered the stands and the game began to get out of control to the point where the referee whistled a penalty against Sevilla by Saul’s hand inside the area. Vesga was in charge of throwing and nyland stop. The Norwegian became great again and managed to keep the tables on the scoreboard. After this, all to changing rooms to give a thought.

Seville FC

Nyland; Carmona (m.87, Idumbo), Badé, Kike Salas, Pedrosa; I trimmed, sow (m. 83, Akor Adams), Saul (m. 45 Lokonga); Lukebakio, Ejuke (m.66, Vargas) and Isaac (m.66, Juanlu).

Unai Simon; Gorosabel, Yeray, Lekue, Nuñez; Vesga (m.59, Galarreta), Beñat Prados (m.59, Jaureguizar); Iñaki Williams, Unai Gómez (m.59, Nico Williams), Berenguer (m.90, Yuri) and Guruzeta (m. 69, Maroan).

0-1, m.84, Yeray.

Pepper decided to change Saul by Sambi Lokonga In the break. The Ilicitano was the author of the hand and already weighed a yellow, so he chose not to risk. Lukebakio came out wanting to do things and tried to get evident in the area of ​​Unai Simon, which stopped the leather below. Despite this letter of presentation of the Belgian, the party continued with that soporiferous rhythm.

Once again, Dodi Lukebakio took the baton and after a great ride looked to his left and saw Ejke Solo, passed it and the Nigerian failed in the hand in hand. Lokonga’s entrance felt good to the whitish game, his combinations with Lukebakio generated a lot of danger and Sevilla had there the clearest occasions of the game so far. Valverde then decided to move the bench and put more heavy artillery with Nico Williams, Galarreta and Jauregizar. Nor would the Sevillista coach take long to modify his scheme, he removed Ejke by Vargas and put Juanlu by Isaac. One more game, the Lebrijano was practically missing on the pitch and already begins to be worrying.

Precisely, one of the newly admitted, Vargas had a dangerous approach to Unai Simón and his compatriot tried in the rejection. Athletic would respond with a launch of Nico Williams, which Nyland stopped in two times. The Norwegian once again signed an excellent party with decisive interventions against the Williams brothers. Athletic rose an intensity point and, in the attempts to stop the opponent, I would see his fifth yellow due to a foul on jauregizar. Another less for the derby.

The Bilbao team had already notified previously, but Nyland had filed. However, the goalkeeper could not do anything to Yeray’s header inside the area and the Basques would advance on the scoreboard in 84. Jug of cold water for García Pimienta, who had had controlled the match during practically every moment. However, the lack of effectiveness and a reference striker was once again evident this Sunday. Fifth game at home without winning in this 2025 and the next home game against the eternal rival will decide the role of this Sevilla in LaLiga. Of course, all this, after the break.