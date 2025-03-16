

03/16/2025



Updated at 11: 15h.





Laliga returns to Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán after disputing the Seville FC two consecutive days at home. On the occasion of the current one, the 28th, the Hispanics receive this Sunday at Athletic Club With the objective of adding, for the first time this season, two consecutive victories. It will be at 16.15 hours When this clash between Sevillists and Athleticzals begins.

Sevilla arrives at this new league commitment linking Four consecutive games without knowing the defeat: 0-4 in Valladolid, 1-1 against Mallorca, 1-1 in Vallecas and 0-1 against Real Sociedad. For its part, Athletic chains two days in a row without winning (1-0 against Atlético de Madrid and 1-1 against Mallorca), although it reaches this clash just after certifying its pass to the quarterfinals of the Europa League.

García Pimienta does not want to strict the goal of achieving European positions; Of course, the technician maintains the speech to link victories to gain that right to fight for important things. To find that long -awaited second consecutive victory of the course, the Sevillista coach has again Gudelj and Akor Adamsin addition to Rubén Vargasafter overcoming some discomfort. Thus, the only leave in Sevillista code is that of the injured Nianzou.

It will be the 90th time that Sevilla receives Athletic; The baggage in these clashes is 51 local victories, 22 draws and 16 visiting triumphs. The visit of the Basque team to Nervión from the last course resulted in a marker of 0-2 (Mikel Vesga and Paredes).

11:15 Good morning!!! We begin with the direct of the party of the party corresponding to the VigaSimoctava Día de LaLiga that will play the Sevilla FC and the Athletic Club. We will review the last -hour news of both teams, we will offer you the lineups, the meeting with the best comments of our editors and the postparty with all the statements of the protagonists.

