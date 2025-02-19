02/19/2025



Updated at 8:49 p.m.





He Seville FC and the Real Betis They have been chosen for the 42 clubs that make up LaLiga to represent them in the newly created Arbitration Reform Commission. The two Sevillian teams have been The most voted For all clubs, being the most chosen the Nervión set (12 votes) and the second the Betic Table (9 votes). Both will be accompanied in said commission by the Granada and Albacetel teamsAliga Hypermotion. To these four teams we will have to add A fifth place To be determined, that he will be chosen from mutual Agreement between LaLiga and the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

Remember that on the occasion of the bad situation through the arbitration estate And after the events that happened in recent weeks, it was decided Create this arbitration reform commission with the objective of analyze the necessary changes to have to be carried out and Go hand in hand to get a better football.

In this way, Seville and Betis have received between the two 21 votes, that is, half of the 42 clubs that make up LaLiga to be able to represent, together with Granada and Albacete, the first and second division teams in this newly created commission . He real Madriddespite his insistence on doing Modifications in the Technical Referees Committeemore if it fits after the letter made public against the arbitral estate after the performance of Muñiz Ruiz In field E Iglesias Villanueva in the VAR during the game against the Espanyolhe has received 4 votes by the 42 teams, so It has been out of this representation in the commission. It remains to be seen if the set chaired by Florentino Pérez is the one chosen in that remaining square and that the RFEF and LaLiga have to agree, although it does not seem.

Seville, Betis, Granada, Albacete and that fifth element still to be determined They will not have decision power when the RFEF reforms the CTAbut if will be taken into account its conclusions and proposals to reach agreements in order to get a better and cleaner football after listening to the rest of the first and second division clubs.









This Wednesday a Competition Commission. In it, the most voted teams, and therefore the Representatives of the clubs, they will be the Atlético de Madrid and Villarrealof First Division, and the Racing de Ferrol and Malagasecond.