Seville advances the Three Kings Parade to January 4 for the first time in history

The Board of Directors of the Ateneo de Sevilla, together with the management of the Three Kings Parade, in light of the latest weather reports, has decided to advance both the Royal Herald and the Three Three Kings Parade by 24 hours. In this way, the Royal Herald will leave on Friday, January 3 at 5:45 p.m. and the Three Wise Men’s Parade on Saturday, January 4 at 4:15 p.m., maintaining in both cases the schedule and route, guaranteeing the City Council Seville the coverage of municipal services.

Municipalities of Western Andalusia advance the Three Kings Parade due to the forecast of widespread rains

According to the Ateneo in a statement, “only the day is changed but the appointment times are maintained.” Thus, the capital joins the decision that had already been made by more than twenty municipalities in the province of Seville and also the capitals of Huelva and Cádiz.

This decision was made hours after a statement in which they stated that the day of departure of the Parade would not be modified since “it is organized for months and many hours, love and enthusiasm are dedicated to it.” In addition, it is based on “an infrastructure and logistics that involves not only thousands of people, but also local agents, State Security Forces and Corps and civil protection that ensure a Major Festival that in 106 years of history has never had. to regret any incident.”