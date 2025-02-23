02/23/2025



With record of participants (14,000), foreign athletes (7,250) and women (2,809), the Zurich Marathon of Seville Its 40th anniversary edition has completed this Sunday, February 23. And although there have been no absolute records of the test, a career that has crowned in the finish line of the Paseo de las Delicias to the Ethiopes has been enjoyed a lot Selemon Barega (2:05:15) and Anchinalu desssi (2:22:17), which in addition to being compatriots shared the peculiarity of being debutants in Marathon. A triumphal debut in both cases that none of them will forget.

1 Selemon Barega (eth) 2:05:15 (debut) 2 Ta reference adisu (eth) 2:06:27 (MP) 3 Mohamed reads the Aaraby (sea) 2:06:45 (MP)

In the male category, Barega fulfilled the prognosis and took the victory although he could not reduce the record of the test, in possession of Deresa Geleta. The Olympic gold in Tokyo was deflated in the final stretch and was left without the added value of the plusmarca. The podium was completed by the Ethiopian Ta reference (2:06:27), with personal brand, and the Moroccan Mohamed reads the Aaraby (2:06:45).

1 Anchinalu desssi (eth) 2:22:17 (debut) 2 Manon Trapp (FR) 2:23:38 (RN) 3 Cynthia Kosgei (Ken) 2:23:43 (MP)

In women, the Ethiopian surprised Anchinalu desssiwhich premiered in the distance and whose name was one of the many that appeared among the debutants of the elite corridors list with a better brand in half marathon of 1: 07.30 in Milan. Dessi faced the last five kilometers more whole than any of its competitors and thus explains to reach the first goal arc. Behind her, the French Manon Trappwho beat the Galo record with his 2:23:38, and the Kenyan Cynthia Chepchirhir Kosgei (2:23:43), which made a personal brand.

1 ILIAS FIFA 2:10:10 2 Chakib Lachgar 2:12:01 3 Iraitz Arrospide 2:14:18

ILIAS FIFA29 of the general, he was the first Spaniard stopping the chrono at 2:10:10. Second and third concluded, as better national athletes in the male category, Chakib Lachgar (2:12:01) e Iraitz Arrospide (2:14:18). The fourth, by the way, was the Cadiz Miguel Benítez, a runner specialized in Trail who also chose the Hispanic capital for its debut in the 42 kilometers and we interviewed in ABC in Seville. And what premiere of his: 2:14:49. I wanted to be below two hours and fifteen minutes. He got it.









From left to right, Meritxell Soler, Kaouto Boulaid and Ikram Rharsalla, the first three Spaniards in the Zurich Marathon in Seville



1 KAAUTA BOULAID 2:24:05 2 Meritxell Soler 2:26:05 3 Ikram Rharsalla 2:28:37

The best Spanish was Kaouto Boulaidwho was already champion of the Zurich Marathon in Seville in 2018 and this time even bid again and for many kilometers for victory. Your time, 2:24:05. Meritxell Soler (2:26:05) and Granada Ikram Rharsalla (2:28:37) They finished second and third, respectively.

1 Manuel Jesús Burgos 2:22:05 2 Pedro José Garrido 2:23:03 3 José Manuel Orozco 2:26:00

The classification of the first three Sevillians leads the leader Manuel Jesús Burgos (2:22:05), followed by Pedro José Garrido (2:23:03) and José Manuel Orozco (2:26:00). As for the Sevillanas, María Romero Ledo (2:47:47) It was the fastest in goal, with Alejandra Flores (2:51:51) e Immaculate Díaz (2:52:15) In second and third position, respectively.

1 María Romero Ledo 2:47:47 (4th Spanish) 2 Alejandra Flores 2:51:51 3 Immaculate Díaz 2:52:15

Other classifications

The Military Spain Championship led him Diego lying (2:22:17), followed by Pedro José Garrido (2:23:03) and Luis Figueroa (2:23:34). In athletes with male disabilities, triumph for Antonio Martínez (2:37:25), with Andrew Flynn (2:56:51) and Xose Antón Barreiro (2:58:01) Closing the podium. In the women’s category, victory for Vanesa del Río With a time of 3:00:40. Second and third end Ana Moreno (3:23:48) and Mónica Alcaraz (3:40:04).