He Zurich Marathon of Seville Its 40th edition will celebrate this Sunday, February 23, consolidated as one of the worldwide reference tests. With a fast and flat circuit, a favorable climate and great organization, it has become one of the favorites for elite athletes looking for good records at the beginning of the season. The test will have more than 250 professionals and 14,000 runners In total, after exhausting their dorsals six months in advance.

The 42,195 meters route, with only ten meters of unevenness and 33 curves, remains unchanged with respect to 2024, offering optimal conditions for large brands. There will be 16 supplies and 25 animation areas to motivate the participants to the goal in the Paseo de las Delicias. In addition, in the key kilometers the estimated times of the first and last corridor will be indicated. You can follow live The development of the Zurich Marathon of Seville here.

07:10 Seville 2025 Zurich Marathon Tour Consolidated as a worldwide reference test, the Zurich Marathon of Seville 2025 will congregate 14,000 runners in the Andalusian capital to travel a route of more than 42 kilometers. Do you want to know a curiosity? The Zurich Marathon of Seville is the flattest circuit in Europe. There is a ten -meter difference between the highest and lowest point. In addition, there are only 33 curves throughout the tour. Zurich Marathon Tour of Seville 2025: Paso map and time 07:00 Follow the Zurich Marathon of Seville 2025 live! Good morning! One more year, we offer you the last hour of the Zurich Marathon of Seville 2025 that will begin at 8:30 am. ABC of Seville is the official means of a test that today beats its historical participation record: 14,000 runners. The Zurich Marathon of Seville reaches its 40th edition in 2025 and has established itself as one of the most reception athetic quotes nationwide and international impact. Do not miss the previous Zurich Marathon of Seville 2025

