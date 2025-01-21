



He Seville It is waiting to know the movements that should occur in the market in terms of its own footballers. Agents and intermediaries do not stop calling the Nervion sports director to offer replacements to the players who, supposedly, are on the starting ramp. The most obvious is Loic Badéfor which Sevilla has not yet received a formal offer for him to leave the team in the winter market, although they are aware in the Sánchez-Pizjuán that it could arrive at any moment. Aston Villa are very interested in hiring him, with Diego Carlos being the first on their list of replacements, although they won’t go crazy either. Victor Orta He awaits events while he explores some options that he already considered in the summer, with the profile of a young player with room for growth being the desired one, with the French market as the main focus. García Pimienta also expects an effort if a player of that weight abandons ship.

In any case, the market offers medium-term solutions. The classic adaptation to the environment, city and team, especially in positions as delicate as central defenders, will cause the coach to have to pull from his wardrobe to propose a defensive line that has also caused him more than one problem this season. Gudelj He has finished establishing himself again as a key piece in the line of four, after passing through the midfield and returning to an area that he knows well. With Badé he was champion of the Europa League. You will have to settle down with another partner.

It is clear that the footballer who will have the most options to earn Pimienta’s trust is Kike Salas. The one from Morón has acted more on the side this season due to the demands of the script. He would return to his natural zone, where he feels more comfortable and protected. Time has shown that Marcao It is not there and much less is it expected. His level, with injuries as a forgotten chapter, is very far from what Sevilla needs. And it remains Nianzou as the fourth leg after the presumed departure of Badé. The Frenchman also offered a good performance before his umpteenth injury. On top of that, he could play in the right-handed profile. The possible sale of the center-back will open the thunder box in Sevilla’s defense. Spare parts are being sought. The solutions with what there are are highly dangerous.