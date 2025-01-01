2024 has been left behind, a year that has not been easy at all for the Sevilla FC. And the Nervión club was left out of Europe after achieving it consecutively for eleven seasons. A jug of cold water that certified the end of a golden cycle for the white and red team. The decline in the team’s sporting performance also led to an economic crisis, which has led the club to activate a cuts plan to adjust spending to the new reality. Continuity was also given to gradual rejuvenation of the workforcewith the aim of attracting new valuable talents and thus once again earning income through the sale of players. A return to the beginnings.

To do this, Víctor Orta carried out a total of twenty operations between player departures and arrivals with the aim of reducing the salary mass. Even so, the decrease in Sevilla’s income was so drastic and the staff’s expenditure so high, that the people of Seville do not comply with the financial fair play. Therefore, LaLiga keeps the movements of the Sevillistas restricted for this upcoming winter market. Even so, some green shoots can be obtained from 2024, such as, for example (and one of the most important), the coach. He signing of Xavi García Pimienta He did not convince Sevilla fans at first, but his ability to adapt and his good hand with young footballers has made this new group a team that knows how to compete. Something that had not been seen in the previous season.

However, for the work to continue evolving, it is evident that Sevilla requires more resources for the second round. Hence, the first goal of the year for the Nervión club is to sign the front and end that they have promised for this winter. Sevilla wants to find a new destination for Iheanacho in order to sign Juninho. Orta’s January market largely depends on this operation. The club is aware that it has been a disappointing signing and they want to correct the mistake by bringing in Qarabag’s ‘9’. The signing of Rubén Vargas, the winger wanted by the Sevilla sporting director, who ends his contract with Augsburg this coming June, is also still in the process.

Continue releasing spending

Another pending issue for this new transfer window is to release salary mass. In summer, there are several operations that were pending, such as the sales of Gonzalo Montiel y Marcao, the departure of Pedro Ortiz and even the change of scenery of Suso. Removing the youth player, these players are the ones who concentrate the highest chips on the team and what counts the least for García Pimienta. With the acquittal of Montiel for an alleged crime of sexual abuse, his exit is unblocked, since the full-back is one of the most prominent assets on the team.









Between so much movement of players, and with the retirement of Jesús Navas, it remains up in the air who will take the number 16 and who will emerge as the new leader of the locker room. Sevilla’s purpose is to award the number to a first team youth playerwith Carmona and Juanlu being the most agreed upon options. While, although Navas’s hole cannot be filled by just anyone, there are two players with leadership qualities within the squad: Gudelj and Saul. The Serbian will be the first captain during his time at Sevilla, but since he arrived, the man from Elche made it clear that he wanted to be a role model for the young people in the squad. The former Colchonero only needs to have more continuity wearing the Sevilla shirt to finish taking over the locker room.

If the Sevillistas manage to strengthen themselves well and have a leader with charisma, their next objective for the remainder of the season is, at least, to inspire with a return to europe. And if it can’t be this year, lay the foundations well so that 25-26 is the year of return to the continent.

Next shareholders meeting

Leaving sports aside, the most immediate purpose of the current board is to emerge unscathed from the next ordinary shareholders meeting. An assembly that will be held on January 10 and that also promises to be busy. He share grouping agreement has expired and there is a lot of expectation about how the current club leaders are going to keep their mandate stable. For 2025, one of Sevilla’s purposes is to seek a truce from this shareholder war. A conflict between Del Nido Benavente and the current board of directorswhich does not help to correctly manage the entity. Sevilla has not had its accounts approved for several years, the increasing debt does not help it receive support either, but there are many projects on the horizon (such as the new stadium) that require unity within Sevilla.

However, it does not seem that conciliation between both parties is close, and even less so when Sevilla has sanctioned Del Nido Benavente with 20 games without being able to enter the stadium. A sanction that the largest shareholder will appeal to ordinary justice.